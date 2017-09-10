Merces home care service provider fined Rs 1.25 lakh for deputing ‘negligent’ nurse 

PANAJI: North Goa Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has directed a home care service provider to pay Rs 1.25 lakh as compensation for deploying negligent male nurse to attend to a critically ill elderly resident of St Inez, in July 2013.

Savio Carvalho and Esther Sankwalkar had hired services of the firm ‘Blue Cross Foundation’, which has its branch office in Poilem Bhat, Merces, for their father, and brother Manuel Carvalho who was being operated for liver transplant.

The firm provides service of in-house servants / nurses (male or female). The complainant had hired the services of the male nurse at a monthly payment of Rs 18,000.

According to the complainants, on July 10, 2013, the newly recruited male nurse Sachdeva suddenly fled from the residence of deceased Carvalho and neither informed the employer nor the complainant. Later it was realised that the said nurse had decamped with cash of Rs 2.05 lakh and other electronic items.

It was also alleged that the opposite party did not check the antecedents of Sachdeva and did not conduct any inquiry with the help of police and did not bother to check his identity.

The complainant said that a police complaint was also filed and an FIR registered against the accused under Section 381 of IPC. However the complainant failed to prove the consumer forum with documentary evidence of any injuries suffered by Carvalho produced on record by the complainants and no witness who lifted the victim to say that the kitchen gadgets, cash, mobile and medical equipment were missing when the complainant entered into the flat.

Contesting the allegations, the firm said that it provides specialised services to patients through its staff that included qualified nurses. The service of the said male nurse Sachdeva was provided only after making necessary inquiries with the police and after checking his identity. However not even a single document in this regard was produced on record by the firm.

“There should be some reason with the opposite party for sudden absence of his employee from the flat and in this case, we find none. In absence of any evidence, showing antecedent check, we find that the opposite party has acted carelessly in hiring Sachdeva for such type of sensitive job. Hence, we hold the opposite party liable under the doctrine of respondent superior (Let the master answer) for the negligent act of its employee in the course of employment,” said the two-member bench headed by S Vales and member Varsha Bale.

The forum observed that the opposite party and his employee Sachdeva have knowingly exposed the complainant’s father /brother Carvalho to a substantial risk.