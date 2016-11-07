Mentally unsound man held for damaging cars

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Panaji town police arrested a mentally unsound person aged around 35-40 years for allegedly breaking the front windshield of vehicles near Government quarters in Bhatulem area on Monday afternoon, revealed the investigating police officer Rashmi Bhaidkar.

She informed that the police party which was on its routine patrolling apprehended the accused and got him admitted to the Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour at Bambolim for treatment.

The accused appears to be a resident of Nepal and targeting the vehicles specially belonging to policemen and journalists and tried to cause maximum damage. In one of the incident, he even broke the front windshield of an Audi car causing loss of around Rs 80,000. He had damaged 18 vehicles in the last 5 days.