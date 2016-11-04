Mega finals of Konkani Reading Competition is today

Konkani Reading Competition organised by Dalgado Konkani Akademi (DKA) at 15 villages in Goa had got a good response. Two participants from each village are selected to compete at the state level mega finals to be held today, November 6 at DKA’s Reginald Fernandes Conference Hall, Panaji at 4 p.m. Fr Santana Carvalho will grace the occasion as chief guest.

Selected participants for the mega finals are:

Fiola Gomes, Lizia Fernandes, Canisha Fernandes, Velanka Pereira, Vaishnavi Kamat, Viona Correira, Ignatius Xavier Menezes, Hannah Monteiro, Prisco Rodrigues, Nikhita Mendes, Koretta Vaz, Shavil Araujo, Shiny Afonso, Chrisanne Mendes, Luiza Fernandes, Myron Fernandes, Jesdan Fernandes, Roveena D’ Souza, Seaph Natasha Gomes, Swizel Fernandes, Milton D’ Souza, Dolly Antao E Dias, Sandra Da Costa, Olivita Gracias, Magdalena Lobo, Jenrssa Fernandes, Joanne Menezes, Fatima Mascarenhas, Filomena Picardo and Juella De Oliveiro. All these participants were selected on the basis of their first and second standings at the village level reading competition.

Prizes for the competition are:

first prize Rs 5000, second prize Rs 4000 and third prize Rs 3000. Besides these prizes, two consolation prizes of Rs 1000 each will also be awarded. All the participants will be honoured with a token gift.

The aim of Dalgado Konkani Akademi is to spread the message of reading. DKA has propagated the readings through newspapers and other magazines that are published in Konkani.