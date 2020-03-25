Meeting of health officials at Candolim

Health ministry along with Health officials held a meeting with 10 panchayats heads at candolim health centre.It was decided in the meeting that bigger panchayats should have atleast 50 volunteers and smaller panchayat like,Saligao to have 30 minimum volunteers who will help the villagers in case the emergency arises. The health officials will train these volunteers to tackle any eventuality due to this Virus.



Various village groups have been passing the message through Whatsapp to collect names. A meeting in each village will be held shortly.

