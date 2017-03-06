Tuesday , 7 March 2017
TRENDING NOW

Meet today on postal ballot voting

Posted by: nt March 7, 2017 in Goa News

PANAJI: The chief electoral officer  has convened a crucial meeting for Tuesday to discuss the contentious postal ballot voting   being held for elections to  the state legislative assembly.

The decision on the meeting came after a delegation of  political parties of the state called on Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi and others on Monday  at the Election Commission of India office in New Delhi.

The delegation, which consisted  of all-India Congress committee secretary Guirish Chodankar, Nationalist Congress Party Goa unit spokesperson Avinash Bhosle and Congress leader Sankalp Amonkar,  met Zaidi and two election commissioners besides a legal team of the poll panel.

The delegation raised with the poll panel various issues including the alleged lapses as regards postal ballot voting  for  the  assembly polls, and enfranchisement of defence personnel in some assembly constituencies.

Sources in the state chief electoral office said  the row over  postal ballot voting would be discussed at  the meeting to be held on March 7 at 11 am with all political parties, as there have been allegations against the process, and a memorandum has  also been sent to the ECI. The ECI directed the Goa office to convene this meeting after representatives of political parties called on the  CEC.

The meeting called by the CEO will be attended by representatives of all political parties as well as  collectors and district electoral officers.

An official said that so far over 12,000 out of 17,500 postal ballot votes have been cast by service voters and as per the rules this particular  voting will be open for them till 8 am on March 11,  the vote counting day.

Raising various issues with the ECI,  the delegation objected to the manner in which the postal ballot voting is being held.

The panel  alleged  that  serial numbers of service voters have been leaked to a BJP leader  and  marked rolls were made available only to the BJP.

The delegation demanded that the postal ballot  process be scrapped and  a fresh polling for service voters be held on a single day.

The delegation also raised the issue of enfranchisement   of defence personnel in some constituencies.

Stating that the panel apprised the ECI  team about how  the enfranchisement was carried out at the eleventh hour, Chodankar   demanded re-polling in such voting booths where defence personnel have been enfranchised.

The delegation has also demanded an audit of the expenditure incurred by the chief electoral office during the assembly polls, and that the audit  should be made public.

Please like & share:
Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011
Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com