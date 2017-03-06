Meet today on postal ballot voting

PANAJI: The chief electoral officer has convened a crucial meeting for Tuesday to discuss the contentious postal ballot voting being held for elections to the state legislative assembly.

The decision on the meeting came after a delegation of political parties of the state called on Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi and others on Monday at the Election Commission of India office in New Delhi.

The delegation, which consisted of all-India Congress committee secretary Guirish Chodankar, Nationalist Congress Party Goa unit spokesperson Avinash Bhosle and Congress leader Sankalp Amonkar, met Zaidi and two election commissioners besides a legal team of the poll panel.

The delegation raised with the poll panel various issues including the alleged lapses as regards postal ballot voting for the assembly polls, and enfranchisement of defence personnel in some assembly constituencies.

Sources in the state chief electoral office said the row over postal ballot voting would be discussed at the meeting to be held on March 7 at 11 am with all political parties, as there have been allegations against the process, and a memorandum has also been sent to the ECI. The ECI directed the Goa office to convene this meeting after representatives of political parties called on the CEC.

The meeting called by the CEO will be attended by representatives of all political parties as well as collectors and district electoral officers.

An official said that so far over 12,000 out of 17,500 postal ballot votes have been cast by service voters and as per the rules this particular voting will be open for them till 8 am on March 11, the vote counting day.

Raising various issues with the ECI, the delegation objected to the manner in which the postal ballot voting is being held.

The panel alleged that serial numbers of service voters have been leaked to a BJP leader and marked rolls were made available only to the BJP.

The delegation demanded that the postal ballot process be scrapped and a fresh polling for service voters be held on a single day.

The delegation also raised the issue of enfranchisement of defence personnel in some constituencies.

Stating that the panel apprised the ECI team about how the enfranchisement was carried out at the eleventh hour, Chodankar demanded re-polling in such voting booths where defence personnel have been enfranchised.

The delegation has also demanded an audit of the expenditure incurred by the chief electoral office during the assembly polls, and that the audit should be made public.