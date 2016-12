PANAJI : In a communiqué, the Election Commission of India has informed the chief electoral officer that the commission will have a meeting for awareness on the use of electronic voting machine and voter verifiable paper audit trail with political parties and editors of newspapers of the state on December 12. A team headed by Director General Sudeep Jain along with other officials of the ECI and technical expert committee on EVMs and VVPATs will participate at the meeting.

