Meet John Doe: An unusual candidate

RAMNATH N PAI RAIKAR | NT NETWORK

‘Meet John Doe’, now considered the climax of a trilogy – the other two films being ‘Mr Deeds Goes to Town’ (1936) and ‘Mr Smith Goes to Washington’ (1939) – in which legendary Hollywood director, Frank Capra dealt with American individualism, is said to be one of Capra’s most personal movie. Like the lead characters in ‘Meet John Doe’, he himself had become a shaper of public opinion through his highly successful films. The picture, in fact explored the nature of such power, with its characters, like Capra himself, questioning the validity of their influence over society.

The film in fact, is about a grassroots political campaign created unwittingly by a newspaper columnist with the involvement of a hired homeless man and pursued by the paper’s wealthy owner.

It all started with Richard Connell’s short story, ‘A Reputation’, which was reprinted in a collection of his fiction entitled, ‘Apes and Angels’ (1924), being developed as a stage production by Connell and Robert Presnell, Sr, just when Capra bought the rights to the treatment in 1939. The title of the treatment, ‘The Life and Death of John Doe’ was used as a working title for the film, as was ‘The Life of John Doe’. Finally, the title was changed to ‘Meet John Doe’ in order to avoid giving the impression that the film was based on a biography. ‘Meet John Doe’ was the first film that Capra produced under his newly formed Frank Capra Productions, Inc, a company he co-founded in 1939 with writer Robert Riskin.

Capra didn’t want anyone to play John Doe except Gary Cooper, who agreed to the part (without reading a script) for two reasons: he had enjoyed working with Capra on ‘Mr Deeds Goes to Town’ (1936) and he wanted to work with actress, Barbara Stanwyck, who by 1944 had become the highest-paid woman in the United States.

Actress, Ann Sheridan was first announced for the character of Ann Mitchell, while Fay Bainter was considered for the role of Ann’s mother. The list of probable actors for other roles included Granville Bates, Henry O’Neill, Frank Orth and Russell Simpson, but Bates died shortly after he was announced for the role. The others also could not make it in the film.

Dimitri Tiomkin was signed to compose music for the film, but became disillusioned with Capra when the director cancelled the version of the film’s ending that he had scored, and which included a paraphrasing of the black spiritual “Deep River” and “Ode to Joy” from Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.

When the filming of ‘Meet John Doe’ began, about 200 plumbers were hired to keep the rain falling at the Gilmore Field baseball park in Los Angeles for eight nights during the filming of John’s speech. William Erbes supervised the rain effects, which cost an estimated $300,000 to produce. The final production cost of the film was pegged at $1,100,000.

‘Meet John Doe’ was filmed at Warner Bros Studio and on locations namely Gilmore Field and Griffith Park, Los Angeles; Pasadena, California; and a Los Angeles icehouse. Much of the filming took place on some 57 sets that were designed by art director, Stephen Goosson.

Interestingly, the mystery that surrounded the story details of the film, both before and during the production was the result of Capra’s deliberate attempt to shield the financer, Bank of America and Jack L Warner of Warner Bros from the fact that the script was not complete at the time of production. In fact, Capra financed the film by using his house as collateral for a $750,000 loan from the Bank of America. The loan agreement specified that the remaining funds for the picture – estimated to cost $1,312,500 – would be loaned to Capra by Warner Bros, which was to furnish the director with all the necessary equipment, props, facilities and contract players. The studio also negotiated a twenty-five per cent cut of the picture’s revenue after it grossed its first two million dollars. Other legal documents pertaining to the film indicate that part of Capra’s debt to Warner Bros was settled by a payment of $13,835.31, which the studio secured from the profits made on his next picture, ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ (1944). Frank Capra Productions, Inc was dissolved on December 29, 1941, and its assets distributed to Capra and Riskin.

‘Meet John Doe’ was nominated for an Academy Award for its original story.

In 1945, Capra and Riskin sold all rights pertaining to ‘Meet John Doe’ to Sherman S Krellberg’s Goodwill Pictures, a New York distributor. The original camera negative of the film, while in Goodwill’s possession, deteriorated due to poor storage and was eventually destroyed. Copyright of the film was not renewed and fell into the public domain in 1969. The Library of Congress created a fresh preservation negative in the 1970s by combining Goodwill’s surviving 35mm prints with the Warner Bros studio print. In 2001 Ken Barnes’ Laureate Presentations undertook a digital restoration of the best available European print of the film.

‘Meet John Doe’ was dramatised as a radio play on the September 28, 1941 broadcast of The Screen Guild Theater, starring Gary Cooper, Barbara Stanwyck and Edward Arnold in their original roles. A musical stage version of the film, written by Eddie Sugarman and composed by Andrew Gerle, was produced by Ford’s Theatre in Washington, DC, from March 16 to May 20, 2007.

Two remakes of ‘Meet John Doe’ were put into development, but were never produced; one in 1962 by United Artists and another in 1982 by Columbia Pictures Television for CBS-TV.

‘Meet John Doe’ was colorized by Krypton International Corporation in 1992.