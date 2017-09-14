Meet India’s Butterfly Man

Isaac Kehimkar from Mumbai, who is also known as the ‘Butterfly Man of India’, will be in the state on September 16, to conduct a butterfly trail at Heblekar’s Butterfly Conservatory of Goa, near Ponda. NT KURIOCITY finds out more

RAMANDEEP KAUR |NT KURIOCITY

If you love nature and the beauty of colourful butterflies fascinates you then a butterfly trail at Heblekar’s Butterfly Conservatory of Goa, near Ponda will surely interest you. The trail will be conducted 8.30 a.m. by Isaac Kehimkar, also known as the ‘Butterfly Man of India’, followed by a lecture on Butterfly Biodiversity, their conservation and career options in the field at 10.30 a.m. at GVM hall, Farmagudi.

Isaac will speak on the importance of Western Ghats as a biodiversity hot spot. He says: “It is an important catchment area for the precious freshwater, storehouse of gene pools of food plants like rice, bananas, different kind of cereals and medicinal plants.”

He is presently the chairman and director of INaturewatch Foundation, a Navi Mumbai-based environmental NGO, and former deputy director (Bombay Natural History Society), BNHS and has worked with BNHS for 38 years. He grew up in Deonar, a suburb of Mumbai at a time when black and white television was new in India and with only one channel. “Deonar was still green and water in the streams was sparkling clean. The monsoons were my favourite season and catching fish and crabs with local Koli and Agri boys in the rice fields was my favourite pastime,” Isaac adds.

Explaining what got his interest in this field, he says: “The house we lived had a lot of trees and my interest in gardening grew so much that I started a plant nursery. My parents encouraged me to keep pets and allowed me to do what made me happy.” He had dogs, cats, rabbits, hens, ducks and fishes. It is the pets that taught him to take responsibilities and learn to accept loss in life.

And as he was weak in mathematics, he could not go for science, so he graduated in Political Science and Psychology from Mumbai University. However, his affinity towards nature remained strong as ever and soon after graduating Issac did a brief stint in selling cosmetics with Lakme. Issac adds: “My father advised me that it’s more difficult to get a job that will give satisfaction and happiness than those which give higher salaries – money would come eventually, but it’s difficult to be happy.”

When he had opportunity to join the Bombay Natural History Society (BHNS) as a volunteer in 1978 he chose a low-paying job there as library assistant. Issac says that his mother had warned him that no girl would marry him with a meagre salary, but he knew that BNHS was the place for him. “Here I grew up while lapping up as much as I could from the library and learning from people like Salim Ali and Vyankatesh Madgulkar who often visited the BNHS library. ‘Sanctuary’ magazine offered me good opportunities to hone my writing skills and I could publish several of my natural history photos and articles,” he says. And when he did a story on the butterfly lifecycle he found it so fascinating that then onwards butterflies took over his life.

Issac says that at his time not many would take up this field but now it’s different. “There are more options available in this field with the environment getting its due share in planning and governance,” he says.

He has also written books on nature such as Moths – an Introduction, Common Butterflies of India, etc. His recent book ‘Butterflies of India -A Field guide released by the BNHS covers 1025 species out of the 1500 species of butterflies found in India. He is also keen on reaching out to lay people by popularising the concept of butterfly gardens. “I aim to use butterflies as a vehicle to achieve conservation goals by promoting butterfly farming for forests dwelling communities as an alternative and sustainable livelihood,” Issac adds.

Issac has seen most of India while chasing butterflies. Sharing his experience, he says: “Tracking butterflies in Ladakh at 16000 feet was quite a breathless exercise and the enormity of the landscape is quite intimidating. So are the dense forests of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast. The passion for these winged jewels overcomes all hurdles like blood-thirsty leeches, invisible nasty mites and angry elephants.” More than these, he fears the man-made hurdles like political unrest or getting kidnapped in the northeast.

(The programme is free and open to all, participants can also register for it on Eventbrite or via Facebook.)