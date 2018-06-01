Meet Goa’s youngest motocross champion – Abhimanyu Bose

Eight-year-old, Abhimanyu Bose from Vasco stood third in Godspeed Juniors Invitational Supercross 2018 that was held at the AB Motorpark in Sancoale. It was a one-of-a-kind event where children between the age group of 6 and 13 years took part. NT KURIOCITY speaks to the little rider to know more

NT KURIOCITY

Since the age of three, Abhimanyu Bose had a very good sense of balance on his bicycle so his parents got him a small electric bike when he was just six-years-old. After six months of riding the electric bike, they brought him 50cc KTM dirt bike. Having almost two years of experience in the sport, he recently participated in Godspeed Juniors Invitational Supercross 2018 in the 50cc category and stood third with 33 points.

Abhimanyu excelled at the 50cc non geared class which comprises of two races. He secured the first spot in the first race but missed a spot in the second race due to a problem with his bike’s engine. However, considering the average of both races, he secured third place.

The bikes used at this event comprised of KTM, Kawasaki and Yamaha. There were triple jumps which cover a distance of 35 feet. Some more experienced riders with their 65cc bikes could not clear the distance but Abhimanyu did so with ease. He was the only biker in his category to attempt the double jumps and table tops.

His parents, Anand and Sneha Bose share that Abhimanyu always loved the dirt bike and enjoyed riding. “We built a small dirt track for him on which he used to ride on weekends. In May 2017 we got in touch with the 2012 MRF National Motocross Champion, Javed Sheikh from Goa and requested him to train Abhimanyu.”

Anand adds that they are extremely proud of their son. “He is very passionate about riding and we shall always encourage him if he desires to pursue it further.”

Since then he has been riding under the watchful eye of Javed Sheikh and has learnt the basics of motocross riding. Abhimanyu loves the speed and jumps. He practices at the dirt track in Sancoale on weekends for about two hours each day. “His strength is his ability to attempt high jumps without fear,” Sneha adds.

At this tender age, Abhimanyu has already earned a name in the sport at the MRF National Supercross round 2 at Margao. He was invited along with other kids for a demo race. He also participated in the Junior SX 2 (65cc bikes and above) category which had experienced riders and jumped as high as all the other riders. He was the only rider with a non geared bike in that category.

Abhimanyu also trains in swimming every day for one and a half hour. He loves colouring, cycling and surfing. He will be participating in the MRF National Supercross in the Junior SX2 category at Coimbatore in July.

(RK)