Meet focuses on Chicalim bay windowpane oysters

Chicalim biodiversity management committee (CBMC) has urged the villagers to strengthen the hands of the committee to preserve the heritage of the village that includes two megalithic caves, rare and exclusive flora and fauna including giant millipedes, wooly worms and some rare species of spider.

The CBMC executive committee members had organised a meeting to discuss breeding of windowpane oysters and conservation of marine biodiversity. The meeting was held in association with Chicalim villagers action committee and Aquamarina Research Foundation Goa, on Saturday.

The Chicalim villagers action committee advisor Cyril Fernandes gave a PowerPoint presentation on the rich biodiversity of the village, its past history and famous heritage. With such presentations, speakers at the meeting focused on the above subjects and how the local community and NGOs can work hand-in-hand to preserve and promote the biodiversity heritage.

Ex-scientist from NIO Prof Baban Ingole, focusing on the endangered windowpane oysters, displayed its various features of breeding and how the Chicalim bay with its rich biodiversity facilitates their safe breeding in natural conditions.

The director of Aquamarina Research Foundation Dr Anil Chatterjee in his presentation showed how his organisation has worked in such conservation and preservation projects in Odisha to protect the endangered species of the horse shoe crab and offered to work out a proposal to help the Chicalim villagers preserve and conserve the Chicalim bay and its rich biodiversity as a community effort.

CBMC chairman Rui Araujo expressed gratitude to the villagers for supporting the cause for which CBMC is fighting for. He said that the CBMC will leave no stone unturned to protect and promote the rich heritage and biodiversity of the village.

He thanked Chicalim sarpanch Sebastiao Pereira and panchayat secretary Sainath Padwal and even Mohammed Bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund UAE for assisting in organising the

function.

Six villagers-Arcangela Azaredo, Philomena Lucas, Antonio Lucas, Piedade Fernandes, Shannem Gaude, Sebastiao Lobo, who are depending on the Chicalim bay for their livelihood and who are involved in the conservation of that area, were felicitated with a token of appreciation by Aquamarina Research Foundation on behalf of Mohamed Bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund UAE.