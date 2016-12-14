Meet discusses arrangements for Mapusa Bodgeshwar jatra

MAPUSA: A meeting of officials was called on Wednesday to discuss various arrangements for the annual famous Bodgeshwar jatra in Mapusa. It will be held from Janaury 10 to 15.

At the meeting called by the temple committee, it was decided to provide drinking water facility to the devotees this time, who visit the jatra in hordes. The jatra attracts thousands of devotees from all over Goa.

Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza, MMC chairperson Sandip Falari, Mapusa PSI Vijay Chodankar, traffic, fire brigade, PWD and electricity officials were present for the meeting.

D’Souza suggested to the temple committee that CCTV cameras be installed in view of safety so that untoward incidents including pickpocketing can be prevented.

The traffic official was instructed to make arrangements for orderly parking, the fire brigade official was asked to water the open space in front of the temple to curb dust problem while the police were asked to set up towers and make elaborate security arrangements.

President of the temple committee Subhash Kalangutkar said that last year 400 stalls were set up while this time also a similar number will be allowed and even more if there is space. The electricity connection to the stalls would be provided by the concerned department, it was informed.

MMC chairperson Falari said that this year drinking water facility will be provided by MMC and to tackle garbage, that is generated during the jatra, 35 bins will be placed at strategic points and every day MMC vehicle will lift the garbage. So also after the jatra, volunteers, councillors will carry out a cleanliness drive.

Falari said that Rs 1.5 lakh revenue, which is generated from the jatra through sopo, will be utilised for infrastructure at the jatra.

Traffic PI said that more than 100 traffic policemen are required to control traffic for which reinforcements from Calangute, Anjuna, Bicholim will be called in.

Mapusa fire brigade in-charge Bosco Ferrao said that one fire tender will be stationed at the jatra spot, and that stalls will be asked to keep fire extinguisher and leave enough space for movement of fire tender.