Mediterranean Treats

Miguel Braganza

It is Christmas season and Christmas trees, Christmas carols, festive decorations and festivities are all everywhere. So are some treats from the Mediterranean region. No, I am not about to give you recipes but, rather, tell you about two plants that yield the ingredients for the treats.

Like the Goan meal of today, the meal in the Mediterranean region is incomplete without wheat. So widespread is the use of wheat in quite a few parables Jesus Christ speaks with reference to wheat and the Lord’s Prayer refers to one’s daily needs thus, “Give us today our daily bread.”

The flour that goes into making bread or pao is what we call maida or atta and the Europeans call as meal. The powder-coated insects that one sees on the hibiscus and mango trees this season are, therefore called mealy bugs. They look like the workers in a flour-mill, coated with white flour from head to toe. Wheat is Triticum vulgare. The word vulgare means “common” and hence the common Latin Bible is called the ‘Vulgate’.

There are a whole lot of parables about the vineyard and the grape vines. The Vitis vinifera yields grapes that are processed into wine, the favoured drink in places where potable water is difficult to find and, hence, more expensive than wine.

The Arabs brought rooted vine cuttings to the durbar of the Nizams of Hyderabad when they came in search of young brides with a considerable lower expectation of ‘dower’ from the groom. The Anab-e-Shahi is still a popular grape variety in the Deccan but is being replaced by “seedless” varieties like Thompson, Sonaka, Tasgaon Ganesh and Sharad. Fermentation of grapes and raisins gives us table wine. If grape wine is distilled, the product is known as brandy. It is a premium product all over the world.

In India, the IMFL ‘Brandy’ is often the same cane alcohol that one finds in the so-called ‘Whiskey’ and ‘Vodka’ but with a different flavor and colour. Unfortunately, ‘Champagne’ has a Geographical Indication (G.I.) for Southern France and the bubbly in India cannot be called by that name. The good news is that authentic grape wine is now produced in India after many years of diluted alcohol being sold as ‘Port’ without the word ‘wine’ on it to prevent prosecution under ‘misbranding’ laws.

So Cheers! Have a great Christmas season and ring in the new at New Year 2017.A

Please like & share: