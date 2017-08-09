Mechanised paddy transplantation picks up in Salcete

ROQUE DIAS | NT

MARGAO

Mechanised transplantation of rice seedlings has been picking up in Salcete taluka as farmlands here are more conducive for the farming practice and farmers have to pay less for sapling transplantation.

Zonal agricultural officer Anil Noronha said the concept was introduced in the taluka last year, which has picked up steam this year.

Mechanised transplantation of rice is the process of transplanting specifically raised rice seedlings using a self-propelled mechanical rice transplanter with proper predetermined spacing.

The agriculture department has almost achieved the target of 150 hectares as set for the Margao ZAO by Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai, who has been keen on improving paddy cultivation in the state.

“We have managed to mechanically transplant the saplings in 130 hectares of Salcete farmlands, which are more conducive for mechanised transplantation as they are level-land. The transplanters have been used to raise paddy crop in Nuvem, Seraulim, Verna, Navelim and Loutolim villages. The machines reduce the labour cost at least by 50 per cent and push up the yield,” Noronha said.

The government has recognised two private parties for giving transplanters on hire, and nominal rates have been fixed. Farmers associated with farmers group and self-help groups can mechanically transplant saplings on a sq.mt for just Rs 0.70 paise, while individual farmers have to pay Rs 1. 45 paise per sq.mt.

The government provides subsidy to farmers to buy a transplanter, whose costs ranges from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

The department will soon start giving the transplanters on hire to provide a boost to farmers.

Salcete and parts of Mormugao have around 6500 hectares of farmlands, which come under the Margao ZAO.