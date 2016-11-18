Mechanical sweeper to keep Sanvordem roads dust-free

CURCHOREM: The residents of Sanvordem area have expressed happiness over the fact that a road sweeping machine has been launched in the area. The customised truck was launched on Friday at Tisk-Sanvordem.

Sanvordem MLA Ganesh Gaonkar, Sanvordem sarpanch Sanjai Naik, secretary of Goa Mining Association Glen Kalampara, other mining officials, panch members and locals were present on the occasion.

MLA Gaonkar said that the machine will help in curbing the dust problem in Sanvordem. He said the vehicle will operate from Sanvordem to Capxem and cover a part of Curchorem. The vehicle will operate after office hours and during night hours when there is less traffic on the roads, he informed.

Glen informed that the vehicle will operate during late evening hours for six days a week. The mine owners have extended support to the project, now cooperation from the public is equally important, Glen said. Sanvordem sarpanch Sanjai Naik praised the mining companies and Sanvordem MLA for providing the road sweeping machine. The panchayat had passed resolutions in its meetings and the locals had also put forth their demand for such a machine, he said.

Cajiton Fernandes, treasurer of South Goa Progressive Truck Owners Association, however, expressed doubts over the operation of the vehicle. In the past one such attempt was made but it failed, he said.

“We want that the government and mining companies should first finalise the rates of ore transportation,” he remarked.