MEATY MOVE: FDA suspends licence of Bomra’s Restaurant

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The licence of the Bomra’s, a Burmese restaurant at Candolim, has been suspended by the food and drugs administration for failing to meet the compliance of the standards set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and the FDA.

“The FDA team inspected the Bomra’s Restaurant; shortcomings as far as guidelines are concerned were noticed. Hence their licence has been temporarily suspended by the FDA,” Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

He clarified that the cancellation of the licence has nothing to do with the alleged ‘dog meat’ row, as the FDA is yet to ascertain the source of the meat which was seized from the restaurant on Thursday.

“We are sending the meat samples drawn by the FDA to Hyderabad- based ICAR-National Research Centre on Meat for analysis,” he said, adding that there is no proof with the FDA as yet that it is dog meat.

Rane said the FDA acted following a complaint that the particular restaurant was serving dog meat to its customers.

“It is just an allegation… the picture would be clear when we receive a report from the ICAR-NRCM. I appeal to people not to panic over this issue,” he said.

Jealousy tries to eat into my image: Bomra’s owner

NT NETWORK

CANDOLIM

The crestfallen owner of the Candolim-based Bomra’s Restaurant, which has been accused of serving dog meat, has said that his establishment has fallen victim to jealousy.

On Thursday, the directorate of food and drugs administration conducted a raid on the Bomra’s Restaurant after a complaint was filed over the alleged serving of dog meat to customers.

The highly-rated restaurant located at Dando is mostly patronised by celebrities and elite customers.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Bawmra Jap, the owner of the Bomra’s Restaurant, said, “I am shocked… How could somebody stoop so low as to complain that dog meat is served? I have been a chef for 20 years, and how could I do such a thing (serving dog meat)?… This is bad for business. I have contributed to the tourism industry of Goa.”

“Somebody must be jealous of me to tarnish the image of my restaurant,” he said.

Jap, a Burmese, is a chef and shuttles between London and Goa. He had come to Goa in 2003 and launched the restaurant.

“I started this restaurant 16 years back which is completely different from other restaurants. Bomra’s serves authentic food of South Asia. I use herbs grown in my garden. Herbs were brought in from Burma, even local herbs are grown. My dishes are of unique South Asian recipes,” he explained.

Jap claimed that his restaurant has been rated fourth best restaurant in India by the ‘Conde Nast Traveller’ last year. Also in 2011, ‘Timeout’ rated his establishment as the best restaurant. In 2012, ‘Pan Asia’ also rated this restaurant as the best.

Candolim sarpanch Blaize Fernandes said that jealousy could be the reason for the claim on the dog meat being served at the Bomra’s Restaurant.

Panch of the Candolim panchayat Fermino Fernandes expressed his sadness over the attempt to denigrate the highly-rated restaurant.