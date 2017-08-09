Measures taken to curb accidents along Ribandar causeway inadequate

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Measures taken by the authorities along the Panaji-Ribandar causeway to prevent road accidents and fatalities arising out it seem to have proven inadequate. This year in two separate accidents, two persons have been killed.

It may be recalled that owing to a number of fatalities due to road accidents, two hump-type speed breakers at a distance of one kilometre each on the road stretch from Divja Circle to Ribandar, Patto were constructed in mid 2015. Police officials said that the speed breakers helped in minimising vehicles speed as over speeding was one of the main causes for accidents.

According to police, the measures taken in 2015 had helped as in 2016 there were only few minor accidents and no deaths. However, this year in two separate accidents, two persons were killed. Over speeding and rash and negligent driving/riding were the reasons for these accidents, police said.

The causeway around 2.5 kilometres in length is a no-overtaking zone, there is continuous white line indicating no overtaking as well as there are road signages of no overtaking. Apart from this, road signages indicating the speed limit of 40km/hr are also in place but police feel motorists seem to neglect these cautionary signages.

Measures taken to minimise road accidents had helped but it was also the duty of the motorists to follow traffic rules but sadly there is lack of road sense among some motorists.

According to information, in 2015, a total of 15 accidents were reported along the road of which 3 were fatal that killed 6 persons. While in 2014, 7 accidents were reported of which 2 were fatal that killed 2 persons. Similarly in 2013, 15 accidents were reported and 2 persons were killed in 2 separate accidents. According to the information since 2013, 12 persons have died in road accidents along this causeway.

Police officials say that the road is narrow and motorists should maintain lane discipline. Over-speeding, overtaking, rash and negligent driving/riding are the main causes of accidents, police said adding that motorists should abide by the traffic laws.