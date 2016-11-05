Meaning Of Posthumous Crocodile Tears-II

Nandkumar M Kamat

MGP was forced to take a historic U turn on October 15, 1976 indicating its total ideological bankruptcy over the issue of self confident, sustainable governance model for Goa. It was in total contrast to the resolution by Shiroda MLA Pandurang Sagun Naik introduced on January 22, 1965 demanding merger of Goa in Maharashtra state.

Shashikalatai was not a member of the House in first assembly. She got elected with 76 per cent votes from Madakai constituency in March 1967 assembly elections. She was the leader of the House as chief minister when MGP MLA Raghuvir S Pankar introduced resolution No 51 demanding statehood for Goa which was passed after an interesting but acrimonious debate in second session of third assembly. It showed what was going in the mind of Shashikatai as she had tacit backing of then PM late Indira Gandhi. With her world coming apart after declaration of emergency PM Indiraji was thankful for the support which Shashikalatai’s government provided to her.

By supporting the 1976 resolution for statehood Shashikalatai had left behind the bitter phase of Opinion Poll. She was aware that people had started joining politics for power and wealth. She was horrified to see candidates entering politics to make money. She later lost voice when her own party people had to depend on the same moneybags to pull down the majority government of Pratapsingh Rane.

She remained silent about the developments which took place from March 23 to April 14, 1990. She had been readmitted in MGP on December 12, 1987. Ever since she had lost power in 1979 she had seen the total downfall of political morality. When she supported the resolution on statehood, she was convinced that with the help of good, honest, sincere officers like Dr J C Almeida, Percival Noronha, Dr Shashikant Gandhe and many others she would be able to give Goa good governance.

Goa self governed by 225 ganvkaris (communidades) for at least two thousand years was never a part of any ancient Indian kingdom. Vijayanagara emperors even recorded Goa as the capital of entire Konkan in one of their copper plates. So it was shocking and intriguing that what great, powerful Maratha state (AD 1666 -1818) under Chhatrapati Shivaji, Sambhaji and the Peshwas did not wish to do Maharashtra was eager to achieve by political mischief.

Indo-Portuguese historian Dr Pandurang Pissurelnkar in “Portuguese and Marathas” has given some of the reasons why “Estado Da India” was left untouched by the Maratha state.

The golden jubilee year of Opinion Poll of Goa begins from January 16, 2017. All those who continue to shed crocodile tears after the demise of ex CM Shashikalatai should convene a special all party public meeting on January 16, 2017 to own and review their mistakes. If they don’t do it then half the million educated, young voters of Goa should take them to the task because their own future would be auctioned for next five years by these people who have absolutely no idea about real meaning of constitutional democracy and pro-people, efficient, good governance. If correct questions are not asked by the young voters before 2017 assembly election then the government coming to power would be so arrogant and tyrannical that whole state would witness violent agitations and anarchy like Kashmir valley.

On January 17, 2017 politicians who supported and opposed merger, should owe mistakes like having absolutely no idea of developmental models, sustainable governance, decentralization of powers and socio-economic agenda based on equity and equality. Mistakes like creating a vicious, ugly, divisive culture in Goa in every generation based on communalism, casteism, language and script and new issues like islamophobia, anti-migrant tirades and campaigns on medium of instruction.

Political parties nourish and fatten themselves on these emotive issues because it’s part of their diversionary strategy- they can get easily exposed if media and voters begin questioning, pursuing, hounding and tormenting them on their political ideologies and developmental models. So MGP would be caught in tight corner if questioned about its failure ever since it learnt to be on side of the ruling power equation what it has done to uphold and implement the acts passed during 1963-1979 and especially the most important ones introduced by Shashikalatai Kakodkar. It was MGP which aimed to destroy the old power structure, the class structure and complex land tenureship to create its own mass base.

The whole discourse on “special status” for Goa also raises fundamental questions about emotive anchoring of politics of pro and anti merger factions and the vociferous MGP and United Goans Parties. Despite Hindu voters being in majority, MGP lost the January 1967 Opinion Poll because the opponents took advantage of popularity of first CM Bhausaheb Bandodkar. Even Bhausaheb had acknowledged this fact when someone asked him after a function in Sangli, Maharashtra in 1967- “How you lost the poll despite being so popular”. Bhausaheb said that “the anti- merger camp warned the people that if they vote for merger then they would lose me as their CM”.

Opinion Poll was not won only with support of Roman Catholic voters. If that was the case MGP would have been defeated in the assembly election held on March 28, 1967 because it had a vote bank of 1,38,170 votes polled during the Opinion Poll as compared to 1,72,191 polled against it. The victory in Opinion Poll was possible because thousands of pro merger, pro Maharashtra Hindu voters in new conquest talukas had also changed their mind in last few days.

People wanted MGP and their dear Bhausaheb back to preside over destiny of Goa. They gave clear majority to MGP with 16 seats. Bhausaheb Bandodkar created a record by polling 93 percent votes in Madkai constituency. Late ex CM of Goa, Shashikalatai knew that the very purpose of existence of MGP as a political party had come to an end on January 17, 1967. Bhausaheb Bandodkar had told Kirloskar magazine, Pune in December 1966 – “I had to enter politics under the compulsion of events. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party was founded by me only for the temporary issue of merger of Goa into Maharashtra. The party will be dissolved automatically after the issue is settled”. (To be concluded).