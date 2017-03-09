Meaning of life

Alisha Souza

“I choose to live, not just exist,” James Hetfield

A while back I read an article in the newspaper titled ‘We are mightier than Death’ and it got me thinking about the value of life but more so, about death. In today’s world we don’t have to look too far to see so many people – young boys and girls, children with their whole life ahead of them, farmers, adults – taking their lives and what for? Sometimes it is done for the most mundane reasons like failure, disappointment, relationships gone bad, etc. I still remember reading, some years back, about a young 10-year-old boy jumping off his third storey flat only because he was prohibited from watching television. What do people achieve from doing this? Sure, they won’t feel the pain or anxiety or depression they were trying to escape from. But there’s a lot more that they won’t feel, young girls and boys will never get to experience life, love and their first kiss. Farmers and adults will never get the chance to be with their families again. It’s not just the bad that you are turning your back on when you decide to take your life. A lot of good moments also get lost in the bargain. But I guess nobody really stops to consider this before they take that irreversible decision.

Although in times of hardships and troubles the world does seem to be extremely bleak, life isn’t always black and white. There is a shade of grey lurking somewhere in the middle and sometimes when things get you down, you need to find that grey area and hold on to it and know that things will get better soon. You need to search for beauty in the world around you. Of course we all know that despite what the songs and poems say about life, the truth is we do have our share of violence and atrocities but as someone once said ‘Every cloud has a silver lining.’ It’s not all bad. We just need to find that silver lining. For some this hunt may be more difficult and challenging than for the others but that’s certainly no reason to give up. Once you find that thing of beauty that helps you to keep striving forward, that is when you will experience the true joy of living.

We all know that death is inevitable and it is silly for us to speed up the process. For our life to have real meaning we cannot float from one day to the next without doing anything meaningful or purposeful. What if death came for us today, at this very moment, what legacy would we have to leave behind? Would we be truly missed by people for having made a difference in their lives when we were alive? Would we even be remembered after the initial pain and grief begins to fade?

I think it’s fair to say that for most of us the answer is sadly – No. Most of us don’t bother living a life that brings joy to others. No, our primary focus is ourselves. What can I do today to be a better person, is a question that never even appears at the edges of our mind. The only questions that go through our heads are ‘which party should I go for?’ ‘Which friend would be most entertaining considering the depressing mood I am in?’ Yes; I, me and myself has become our only concern. So how are we supposed to make a difference in someone else’s life when we are so obsessed with our own?

Our lives are quite clearly in need of a complete overhaul. Procrastinating makes a person believe that the day has too few hours for them to do everything that they planned. It isn’t our fault that we don’t have time to visit our sick neighbours or give our mothers a hand at home, we barely have time to have any fun at all – is the way most of us try to justify our actions. This attitude is the first thing that needs to change. We need to live our lives differently from now on. Whatever you planned for today, do it now. If you can, finish today what you intended to do tomorrow. Only then will you be able to find time to do the more important things, to make your life meaningful. This will teach you to live life like it should be lived and not just pass through it. Unless you live with the awareness that death may take you away at any moment, life will never have any depth for you. Life has value only if it has depth, not just length in years. With that awareness constantly at your side, stop making excuses and find the time to do things that make a difference and not just a difference to your own life but a difference to the lives of others too. As the well-known adage goes ‘Nobody can go back and start a new beginning but anyone can start today and make a new ending’.

(Writer is pursuing MA in English Literature at Goa University)