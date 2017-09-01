Mayor writes to CCP Commissioner over agreements with market vendors

PANAJI: The City Mayor Surendra Furtado, on Friday, has written a letter to the Commissioner of the Corporation of the City of Panaji, Dipak Desai directing him to take urgent action as regards signing the leave and license agreements with the legal occupants of the Panaji municipal market, and further recovering all the past arrears from them on urgent basis, “so as to wipe out the losses being suffered by the CCP.”

The letter follows the communication from the director of urban development (municipal administration), J Ashok Kumar, which has taken serious view on the recent report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, which in turn had observed that no action was taken to collect rent as well as to evict the illegal occupants from the property of the Corporation of the City of Panaji – a major irregularity – thus depriving revenue of Rs 4.28 crore in respect of 296 shops in the Panaji municipal market.

The City Mayor in his letter writes, “The director of municipal administration has therefore advised that the CCP take sincere efforts to solve the issue of signing lease agreements with the allottees and recover all the dues payable to the CCP from the defaulters.”

“The department of urban development will provide all assistance and co-operation that is required in this regards,” it adds.

Meanwhile, the director of urban development (municipal administration) has informed that the CCP is entitled for an amount of Rs 2.22 crore, as grants towards compensation in lieu of Octroi as re-imbursement for the year 2016-17, of which Rs 1.14 crore has been sanctioned by the government and proposed to be released immediately, while Rs 1.07 crore will be released on receipt of supplementary grants.

The director of urban development (municipal administration) has further stated, “It is worth highlighting that the Panaji Municipal Market Complex was re-developed by spending considerable sum from government exchequer through the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation with the objective of creating assets for the Corporation of the City of Panaji, which will enable them to generate revenue, thereby improving the financial condition of the CCP.” It also points out that there is no budgetary provision to release grants for such purpose, advising that the CCP may make sincere efforts to resolve the issue of signing lease agreements with the allottees and recover all the dues payable to the CCP from the defaulters.