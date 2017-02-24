Mayor seeks CEO nod for CCP meet  

PANAJI : City mayor Surendra Furtado has written a letter to the state chief electoral officer on February 24 seeking his permission to convey the ordinary meeting of the councillors of the Corporation of the City of Panaji urgently, during the code of conduct, which is in force in the state due to the assembly election.

CCP commissioner Deepak Desai had prevented the particular meeting from being held on February 21, citing the reason that the election code of conduct was in force. Ironically, state chief electoral officer Kunal had informed this daily that the CCP had not communicated with him over this matter.

“As per Section 25 of the City of Panaji Corporation Act 2002 (Goa Act 1 of 2003), abstract of which is enclosed herewith, the corporation shall meet at least once every month, or when so directed by the state government,” the letter written by the city mayor to the state CEO stated.

It further said, “Accordingly, I had instructed the concerned officials of the corporation to prepare the agenda of the meeting for confirming the minutes of the last meetings and some other minor subjects, and fixing the meeting on 21.02.2017 to comply with the mandatory provisions of law, although code of conduct is in force in Goa state, since the polling was over on 04.02.2017. A copy of the notice of the agenda is enclosed herewith for your proper appreciation of the matter.”

“However, the commissioner of the corporation has objected to holding of this regular meeting of the corporation on the pretext of code of conduct, although no policy decisions were proposed to be decided at the meeting except appointment of municipal engineer on contract basis, with effect from 01.03.2017, which I had proposed to be deferred. In any case, I have decided to defer the proposed meeting of 21.02.2017 in order to avoid controversy,” the letter stated, requesting permission to hold the meeting, immediately.

It now remains to be seen if the state chief electoral officer allows the meeting to be held before March 11, when the counting of votes would be taken up and result of the state assembly election declared.