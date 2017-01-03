Mayem forum slams govt over sanads, says villagers have been cheated

President of Mayem Bhu Vimochan Nagrik Kruti Samiti (MBVNKS), Kashinath Mayenkar, has lashed out at the government alleging that it cheated the people of Mayem as regards the land sanad, that grants occupancy rights, that have been distributed to some villagers.

Addressing the media in the city, Mayenkar, in the presence of Harishchandra Tari, Yeshwant Karbodkar, Chandrakant Pednekar, Sakharam Pednekar and Anand Volvoikar, stated that Mayenkars have not been given the right to their houses but right only to repair them in case of wear and tear.

Mayenkar alleged they were told that “the conferment of occupancy of rights shall be subject to the result of writ petition number 479 of 2016 before the High Court of Bombay at Goa.”

He said the sanad reads the pro forma for conferment of occupancy rights as occupant Class-II under Section 4(a) and 8(2) of the Goa (Abolition of Proprietorships, Titles and Grants of Lands) Act, 2014. He said they had demanded Class I and not Class II as mentioned in the pro forma.

Mayenkar and others further alleged that most of those who were distributed the sanads are not originally from Mayem but who had come and occupied illegally and the main residents have been deprived of their rights to occupancy.

They stated that there are nearly 12,000 residents but only 8000 are genuine while the rest 4000 are just occupying the place. They said, in all, there are over 3500 original houses in Mayem.

They informed that the main forum fighting for the cause (Mayem BhuVimochan Nagrik Kruti Samiti) has been left out and sidelined by the government.

They also accused the government of not taking the Samiti into confidence before declaring the sanads and said that the government should declare its stance on the Mayem issue.

They said they will have to launch their agitation again if their genuine demands are not fulfilled by the government.