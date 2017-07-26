Mayem evacuee property: 1,391 applications pending, says govt

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The government on Wednesday through a written reply stated that presently there are altogether 1,391 applications pending for the issue of provisional declarations pertaining to the Mayem evacuee property matter.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, coming out with the written reply in the state legislative assembly, said that currently, there are 63 provisional declarations issued by the government to the occupants of the dwelling houses in Mayem village.

“There are a total of 1,462 applications received by the Deputy Collector and SDO, Bicholim,” it was informed in relation to a query from the Quepem MLA Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavalekar as regards the number of applications received by the government for allotment/ issuance of sanads of Mayem evacuee property, till date.

Coming out with information as regards the present status of the particular evacuee property, Parrikar, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that following the enactment of the Goa (Abolition of Proprietorship, Title and Grants of Land) Act, 2014, a total of 1,462 – 1,141 for dwelling houses and 321 for cultivation – applications have been received by the Deputy Collector and SDO, Bicholim from the occupants of Mayem evacuee property.

“Out of these, 63 provisional declarations have been issued to the occupants, 8 applications rejected, 283 applications are pending for hearing and submission of documents/ NOC from the applicants and 1,108 applications are pending for verification/ inspection and survey from the mamlatdar of Bicholim,” he noted.