Mawa: The hidden secret ingredient

Zubin D’Souza

The fog had still not lifted. I was way too early and I wasn’t too happy stomping my feet to ward away the cold.

I was bang in the middle of winter and this was North India.

For folks like me who hail from the western coast of India and more specifically Mumbai; hot and humid seems to be the mainstays of the weather that we are used to.

The North is cold. With its proximity to the Himalayan range and the equator there are extreme temperature variations.

The extremely hot and dry summers can be replaced rather swiftly with extremely cold and dry winters.

I was standing outside the Old Delhi railway station waiting for a train that was taking me to the latest destination I had as usual been unprepared for.

I had time to kill and people watching seemed like a legitimate exercise.

I was enthralled by the sight of several men scurrying out with large packages on their heads.

Now normally, people with large packages on their heads are not a rare sight in India but what really got my attention were all the beautiful colours that were printed onto the cloth that the packages were wrapped up in.

It also seemed a shame to stop the people who were carrying these heavy packages and enquire about their contents because it was apparent that those parcels may have weighed more than the bearers’ body weight.

So I set off in the general direction of these mysterious bearers of eye-catching loads and saw them entering a noisy building. When I pushed past the pandemonium, I saw them unwrap their wares and instantly fell in love with the product.

Khoya or mawa, as it may be known, depending on which part of the country you are in, is a dairy product. It has several uses in the Indian cuisine, primary as a flavour enhancer and a thickening agent. Although easily available with most dairy vendors and in stores in India, it is rarely found and used outside the sub-continent. A long-drawn or tedious process, it may take an entire day’s efforts to yield a couple of kilos.

Khoya is simply milk reduced till most of the moisture has evaporated resulting in a semi-solid mass which tends to solidify as the process of cooling takes place.

There are various types of khoya. The most prominent amongst them are dhapa or chikna khoya, pedi or bhatti ka khoya and danedaar khoya.

Dhapa or Chikna Khoya: Chikna is a slang term used to describe someone with a very light and smooth complexion. This is exactly what the khoya looks like. It is made from low fat buffalo milk and retains some of the moisture, making it rather loose in consistency. This is normally used to make gulab jamuns or finish off gajar ka halwa or rabdi.

Pedi or Bhatti ka Khoya: This is a rather hard, moulded khoya. It is formed into bricks and has to be grated or ground to bits before use. It is made from full cream buffalo milk and reduced. It is set into moulds when it reaches a semi-solid stage. It is normally used for ladoos and barfis. Apart from their uses in the sweet world, these are also used for several Indian sauces predominantly in the Mughlai or Awadhi styles.

Danedaar Khoya: Danedaar means grainy or granulated. This khoya is made out of full cream buffalo milk which is curdled during the process due to the addition of cream of tartar or yoghurt. It has a fair amount of moisture and almost resembles a drier, firmer version of ricotta cheese.

The best place to see mounds of khoya would be at the khoya auction that takes place in the khoyamandi (khoya market) opposite the Old Delhi railway station. The auction starts around 10 every morning and normally concludes around noon. Everyday tons of khoya move in and out of this market and this has been the case for close to a century. Khoya producers start moving their goods in the wee hours of the morning to avoid the harsh sun which could ruin their fragile products.

When buying this product, it is preferable that you approach a seller of repute because of the spiralling prices and lack of morals in this industry which has led to horrifying tales of adulteration.

Since the product is not normally available in countries other than India, creativity has led to a myriad of solutions. Personally I prefer the mixing of milk powder with condensed milk over slow fire to give it the firm hard consistency. Danedaar khoya is often replicated by drying out ricotta cheese whilst adding milk powder to it during the process.

On the other hand when I am in a place where I find dearth of good khoya, I just starve myself of the product and attack it with a great gusto when I return. The resulting satisfaction is incomparable.