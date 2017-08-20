Mauvin takes exception to article in Church magazine

PANAJI: Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho on Sunday said the recent article in the Goa Church-run magazine which likened the NDA rule to Nazi regime will have negligible impact on the BJP during the assembly by-election in the Panaji constituency.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji extending his support to Chief Minister Parrikar in the Panaji by-poll, Godinho said, “I feel that there will be very negligible impact because Panaji voters are intelligent enough… what has been written is totally wrong and is based on falsehood… it should have never happened… that is not the way to write (an article). Comparing what had happened during the Nazi regime and what is happening now is ridiculous. The person who has written it (the article) should be pulled up. I hope that the concerned authorities will pull them up.”

The article has exhorted voters to vote against communal forces to halt the march of nationwide fascism.

“I can only say that this government has never been against the minorities. You take any event that takes place in Goa; the government supports all sorts of events and I feel they (minorities) have never been discriminated by the BJP,” he emphasised.

Taking a dig at the Congress party for making casino vessels a poll plank, he said that “all negative campaign is collapsing because you cannot survive on the negativity of any functional government or an individual leader. You have to offer something positive. What the Congress will have to offer?…. they have

already apologised for bringing the casino vessels to Goa and yet they are shouting from the rooftops that it is the BJP which has to get the casino vessels out of the Mandovi,” he said.

The Panchayat Minister said that his government has been committed to move casino vessels out of the Mandovi in next three years.

Godinho expressed his confidence that Parrikar will win the by-poll with a thumping majority.