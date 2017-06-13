Mauvin retains hold over Chicalim, Chicolna-Bogmalo panchayats

NT NETWORK

The Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho retained hold over the two panchayats of Chicalim and Chicolna-Bogmalo in his Dabolim constituency.

While the four panchayats coming under the jurisdiction of Cortalim constituency saw new faces – independent candidates becoming victorious. The newly elected independent candidates have sought support of local legislator to take up development works and projects in the panchayats.

CHICALIM

In Chicalim village panchayat, the sitting sarpanch Nilam Naik was defeated by her rival Supresh Mayekar. The 11-member panchayat saw nine candidates backed by the Panchayat Minister turning out victorious.

CHICOLNA

BOGMALO

In Chicolna Bogmalo village panchayat, the sitting sarpanch Laxman Kavlekar defeated his archrival Anita Thorat.

He has been elected for the fifth consecutive term. Five among seven newly elected panch members belong to Godinho-backed panel.

CORTALIM

In the Cortalim panchayat, the newly elected panch members have expressed confidence over taking up development works in the coming years.

Raymond D’Sa, who has won for the third consecutive term as panch member, said that he has won the election because of the development works undertaken.

“We would approach our legislator for seeking support of the state government to continue with development works and projects,” said D’Sa.

The second-time panchayat member Anita Kenkre said that she would stake a claim for sarpanch’s post as she is the senior among the women panch members and the sarpanch’s post in the panchayat is reserved for women.

“The like-minded independent panch members would take collective decision while electing the sarpanch and deputy sarpanch,” she added.

VELSAO-PALE-ISSORCIM

In Velsao-Pale-Issorcim village panchayat, the sitting sarpanch Henrique D’Mello defeated his archrival Batislee Rafik Fernandes.

The villagers here have given mandate to the new faces, with the expectation that they would resolve the issues of fishing community and garbage disposal.