Mauvin prioritises garbage tackling task for new sarpanchas

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho on Wednesday said sarpanchas will be given full autonomy and that there will be no interference by the government as regards functioning of the panchayats.

Speaking to media in Vasco on the sidelines of the panchayat results, he said that the panchayati system needs to be strengthened at the grassroots level.

“The first important thing for the sarpanchas will be to keep their villages and surroundings clean from garbage and plastic,” said Godinho.

He said the state government has decided to initiate steps to tackle garbage menace and free villages from this problem.

The minister also opined that the panchayats need to launch awareness programmes to educate citizens on their basic civic duties towards keeping their surroundings clean.

On youth as young as 21-year-olds getting elected in the panchayat elections, Godinho said that “it is a very good sign of building of the new leadership for the future because it is through the panchayats the future leaders will grow and we can see talents coming from every nook and corner.”

He further mentioned that the coalition government in the state has been largely accepted by the people of Goa.

He said that though the elections have not been fought on party lines, it is clear from those elected that BJP has fared better.

Meanwhile, Godinho on Wednesday took charge of his official cabin allocated to him at the Secretariat in Porvorim. He has directed the panchayat authorities to initiate immediate measures to curb garbage menace in all the panchayat areas, especially those coming under the radius of flying zone at Dabolim airport which include Chicalim, Chicolna-Bogmalo and Sancoale.