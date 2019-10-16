Mauvin objects to navy’s restriction on high-rise buildings at Dabolim

Vasco: The Minister for Transport and Panchayati Raj Mauvin Godinho has strongly objected the navy’s move to restrict construction activities on high-rise buildings within a radius of 20-kilometers of Dabolim airport.

Addressing a press conference at his office at New-Vaddem on Tuesday, Godinho said, “The navy has always been cooperative as far as civilian interest is concerned, but I am very much surprised that the navy has come out with a proposal for bringing restrictions to construction activities, involving high-rise buildings within the radius of 20 kilometers of Dabolim airport.”

He alleged that obtaining necessary permissions from the navy for construction activities could be a ploy to rule Goans. “We have an elected government in Goa. We are in a democracy and the navy should realize that they should be within their rights to protect the interest of civilians”, said Godinho.

“I have requested the Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant to take a call and convene an emergency meeting of all agencies on October 22”, said Godinho and opined that the matter pertaining to restrictions laid down by the navy for construction activities within a radius of 20 kilometers of Dabolim airport has accidentally figured in the High Court of Bombay at Goa where they have to give their response”.

“Being a member of the Mormugao Planning and Development Authority (MPDA), I am consistently asking the navy to give their plans and colour zones for restricting construction activities within the radius of the airport, but they have insisted to view a soft copy at their office”, informed Godinho.

“Due to increase in population, we don’t have land to build houses and the navy is restricting people from constructing their houses. What world are we living in? The navy should understand the issue and come out with an amicable solution which does not trouble the people”, said Godinho.

Godinho further said, “The Goans will be under navy’s domain to build a house. I hope that the navy realizes what they are doing”, he added.

When this daily tried to contact naval authorities for their reactions on the alleged restrictions laid by them over the construction activities within 20 kilometers radius of Dabolim airport, they failed to respond to the call.