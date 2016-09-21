Mauvin goes hammer and tongs at Sudin

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Stung by Public Works Minister Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar’s claim on the Dabolim constituency for the MGP, Dabolim MLA Mauvin Godinho on Wednesday accused Dhavalikar of making all sorts of political postures, giving false promises to the people to extract maximum seats from the alliance partner BJP for the 2017 assembly polls.

Addressing media persons at New Vaddem, Godinho said, “There is nothing new in Dhavalikar’s statement staking claim on the Dabolim constituency.”

On Tuesday, Dhavalikar put his foot down on the Dabolim seat and even announced Premanand Nanoskar as MGP candidate for the assembly segment.

Stating that Dhavalikar has failed to realise that the MGP was junior alliance partner, Godinho said, “Dhavalikar should realise that the BJP got an absolute majority of 21 legislators in the 2012 assembly polls, whereas the MGP got only three seats elected, out of the eight seats contested.”

He accused the Dhavalikar brothers of promoting family raj and said the PWD Minister harbours an ambition to become chief minister if his party wins big way in the assembly polls.

“I can make statements against Dhavalikar as I am not technically in the BJP. But I will be banned or restricted to make statements only upon my induction in that party,” Godinho said.

He, however, did not disclose when he would join the BJP.

He accused Dhavalikar of adopting double standard on the MOI tangle and said, “I am of the opinion that the BJP is a secular party… it has a clear stand on the MOI issue.”

Dhavalikar would never succeed in politics due to his double standard by seeking withdrawal of the grants to minority primary schools and promoting vote-bank politics, Godinho alleged.