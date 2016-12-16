Mauvin fulfils his heart’s desire of joining BJP

PANAJI: Dabolim MLA Mauvin Godinho, who resigned from the Congress party as well as from the membership of the state legislative assembly on Friday, and later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, said that he would have joined the BJP in 2012 and contested as its candidate during the assembly poll that year, had he not skipped the date for withdrawal of his nomination papers as a Congress nominee.

Interacting with the media in the presence of state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar at the party’s city headquarters, Godinho stated that a survey had pointed out Manohar Parrikar becoming the chief minister of Goa if the BJP came to power following the 2012 state assembly elections, while he himself had been slated to be sworn in for the same post in case Congress returned to power.

“However, to keep me away from the post of chief minister, senior Congress leaders like Pratapsingh Rane, Luizinho Faleiro and Vishwajeet Rane provided all kinds of false documents against me to Parrikar, and used him versus me,” Godinho revealed, maintaining that he wanted to withdraw his nomination papers as a Congress nominee for Dabolim for the 2012 state assembly election, but the withdrawal date had already passed.

“Parrikar used those documents against me, as in politics, one never misses an opportunity to be one up,” he noted, pointing out, “I was a winnable candidate from Dabolim then and could have easily gained entry in BJP in 2012; but then it was not to be, and following my victory at the particular election, I decided to support the BJP openly in and outside the House.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, who welcomed Godinho in the BJP by handing over to him the receipt of the primary membership of the party, said that the entry of Godinho and his supporters in the BJP would definitely boost the prospects of his party.

Tendulkar, on the other hand, refused to react to a question as to whether his party is regretting Parrikar having filed cases against Godinho in the court of law in the multi-core power subsidy scam.

“The cases were filed by Parrikar and not the BJP,” he responded, further pointing out that Godinho has come out clean from these cases.

Godinho, interacting with the media, said that he has been acquitted in four of the cases related to multi-crore power subsidy scam, while one case is still pending before the Supreme Court.

“In fact, I have become stronger after facing these cases,” he noted, hoping to be acquitted from the final case.

Godinho said that it was Pratapsingh Rane, as the then chief minister, who had brought the off-shore casinos to Goa to facilitate his friend Sunder Advani of Ramada Hotels. He also maintained that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has given “special status” to Goa, in a way, by including two Goan Members of Parliament in his cabinet, as also providing the state with lot of funds for its infrastructure.

Stating that the BJP has appealed to him since it had carried out lot of developmental works in his constituency in spite of Dabolim being an Opposition constituency, Godinho said that Parrikar as well as Parsekar have helped his constituency in many ways.

“For the past five years, I never thought that I was out of the BJP,” he said on a parting note, concluding that he now wants to use his productive years for Goa by staying in the BJP.