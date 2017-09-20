Matka slips bring more trouble to Kavlekar

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Opposition leader and Quepem MLA Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar, who has been booked in a disproportionate assets case, is in fresh trouble as thousands of matka betting slips were recovered from an office situated in the property, where Kavlekar’s residence is also located, at Betul in South Goa.

Last week, the anti-corruption branch had raided and sealed the office after the raiding sleuths unearthed thousands of matka slips and books.

The matter was referred to the crime branch, which is probing a nexus in the matka gambling.

On Wednesday, the crime branch attached thousands of matka slips and documents as well as register from the office.

Pointing to the seizures, an officer said the haul indicates that somebody had been running a full-fledged matka activity from the premise.

Kavlekar will be called for questioning in connection with the case, police officials said.

However, the police have not booked anyone, but will examine the role of Kavlekar.

The police officials said that after obtaining necessary order from the court the crime branch team led by PI Vishwesh Karpe raided the said office on Wednesday and attached thousands of matka slips, documents and a register.

Last week, the anti-corruption branch of the directorate of vigilance during its raid on the office had discovered the matka slips, the books and the register.

The office had subsequently been sealed by the ACB, which has registered a disproportionate assets case against Kavlekar and also named his wife Savitri in the FIR.

The ACB has claimed that Savitri abetted Kavlekar in amassing huge assets disproportionate to their known source of income.

In October 2015, the crime branch had registered a first information report against politicians, an unnamed minister, police officers, matka operators from Gujarat and agents from Goa under the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, the Prevention of Corruption Act and other charges.

Taking cognisance of a PIL filed by Kashinath Shetye and others, the High Court of Bombay at Goa had issued directions to the crime branch asking it to register a FIR and investigate the matter.

A few months back, the state government had informed the High Court that a special investigation team will be formed to tackle matka gambling in Goa.