Matka gambling: there is IPS officer shortage for SIT, HC told

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The High Court of Bombay at Goa, in a matka gambling case, was informed by a government advocate that no IPS officer can be put on the special investigation team (SIT) as there is shortage of IPS officers.

The government advocate said that there are three retired judges who can head the SIT and so they will be approached for their consent and then the court will be informed.

The High Court has asked the state government to submit a report on the status of the special investigating team to tackle matka gambling activities in the state.

In this regard, an application has been filed by social activist Kashinath Shetye. The High Court had disposed of a petition related to matka gambling investigation. The petitioner Kashinath Shetye had contended that the Crime Branch was merely arresting small agents and that it has failed to trace the source of origin of the matka number and alleged that the Crime Branch was not competent to track the main bookies.

The petitioners had sought for transfer of matka gambling investigation to CBI or SIT formation. A CD containing sting video footage has been submitted before the High Court, in which matka agents are seen paying ‘haftas’.