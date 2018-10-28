Masking Trouble – FILM REVIEW SACHIN CHATTE

Film: Halloween

Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andy Matichak

Directed by: David Gordon Green

Duration: 1 hr 44 mins

Rating: * * *

Since horror specialist John Carpenter wrote and directed Halloween in 1978, ten more films spawned over the decades and none of them could come close to the original. This is a sequel, set 40 years after the happenings in the first film and because it has a story with a past, it keeps you sufficiently engaged till the tame and routine climax.

The Halloween celebration is not something that is popular in this part of the world – we have seen it as a cultural celebration only in Hollywood films. A killer within a bunch of people who are wearing scary masks makes for a chilling concept which has been replicated in at least a couple of dozen films.

This is not your supernatural haunted house thriller – here we know there is a killer, we don’t know whom he is going to make his next target but by elimination of characters, one can make an educated guess.

David Gordon Green’s Halloween dips into the past and brings back a couple of pivotal old characters – you don’t really need to know the history because the screenplay fills you with the essential details.

The film opens with two investigative journalists trying to talk to Michael Myers, the killer who has been in captivity for over forty years. Even though the duo tries to provoke him, he doesn’t say a word. They then meet Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis, who has appeared in all except two films) who was Myers’ target and is now leading a reclusive life – she is a survivalist. The trauma of the incident was too much for her to take, leading to failed marriages and a dysfunctional relationship with her daughter. Laurie even has a granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) of whom she is very fond of.

She is waiting for Michael to return and he does – the bus transporting him falls into a ditch. He is a free man doing what he likes to do best – kill people preferably in a gory manner. Halloween is around the corner (in the film and otherwise too), giving Michael an opportunity to wear the mask and do his thing.

Laurie doesn’t just have a sixth sense about Michael; she invokes her seventh and eighth as well and knows exactly what he is up to.

The climax is a let-down – three women alone in the house, a hiding place in the basement, the killer in the house – it is pretty much the standard drill. If you have a killer hunting for you and you are sitting in the basement with hi-tech guns, it is advisable do sit tight but our brave lady thinks otherwise. Sometimes, in such films, you want the characters to die just because of their stupidity.

Among the plus points, John Carpenter’s music score is singular compared to what you normally get to hear in a film of this genre. Having been there done that, Jamie Lee Curtis plays her part with urgency. But all said and seen, this film will be forgotten by next Halloween.