Mask matters

The deadly coronavirus outbreak has led to everyone – from celebrities to common man – donning masks in public places and taking additional precautions. But does a mask really help?

NT BUZZ speaks with some experts for more details

NT BUZZ

With the threat of coronavirus all around, people have taken to wearing masks in public places for their safety. But to what extent do masks help from getting infected is the question.

In fact, it has been observed that people are buying masks irrespective of which mask they should buy, when they should use it, and how. At present, the types of masks being sold include two layer and three layer surgical masks and N95 masks. However, Porvorim-based, consultant physician, Alan John Naveen Chandar states that the ordinary surgical mask available in the market is an ineffective medium of prevention. “Only the designated N95 would afford a considerable protection. One may have to secure the sides of the mask well and use double mask instead of a single one and avoid touching the face after applying the mask,” he says. Using a sterile pair of gloves to don the mask is recommended, he adds.

The benefit of wearing a mask is more as a prevention of spreading the virus rather than prevention from being infected says Chandar. But, he says, it is wise to wear the mask in close social interactions which are unavoidable, for example if one has to be in a grocery store where one may come across asymptomatic, infected people whose clothes and hands can shed the virus on to surfaces from where they can be carried aloft.

Also, the ordinary surgical masks cannot be reused. It cannot be washed or sterilised, says Chandar. “Its lifetime is short and one may have to have access to many masks during this time. These masks once applied should not be touched to readjust or tighten. They are discardable ones.”

The N95 mask though comes with its own recommendations on the number of reuses and has to be discarded if any body fluid contaminates it. “After use it can be preserved for reuse in a sterile plastic bag. Here too, a pair of sterile gloves should be used before wearing the mask and removing it too,” says Chandar.

Another point to be noted is that the masks sold in pharmacies are sold loosely which means that they have already been touched by the chemist. This is a very bad practice, says Chandar. “No one should touch the masks with bare hands. Unsealed masks are as good as useless,” he adds.

President Indian Medical Association (IMA) Goa branch, S Samuel Arawattigi also states that people are not advised to wear masks. Only those who have symptoms like cold or running should don one. He

says: “There is no need to wear a mask like N95 as the size of the virus is big. It is not an air-borne disease. It transfers from the droplets of the cough of a patient who is positive. So any ordinary piece of cloth or scarf can be used to cover your face. And if one is without a mask in a crowded place it is advised to maintain social distancing of at least two metre.”

He adds that the 14 hours long Janta curfew scheduled on March 22, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. is done for a reason and one should follow it. “According to an epidemiologist the virus stays on a surface for six to eight hours and by self-quarantining ourselves, we are going to break the chain of transmitting the virus. Once it breaks, the number of cases will also decrease and there won’t be new cases in the future.”