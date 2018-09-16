Marvelous Miranda helps Sporting bag title

NT NETWORK

Sporting Clube de Goa were crowned champions of the AWES Cup as they registered a hard fought win over Salgaocar SC in the tournament organised by Association for the Wellbeing of Elder Sportspersons in collaboration with the Sports Authority of Goa (SAG) at Tilak Maidan, Vasco, on Saturday.

Clive Miranda’s late goal in the 86th minute proved to be the difference in the end as Sporting Clube lived up to their top billing to emerge champions.

Both teams started on a soft note, unwilling to take any risks in the initial part of the match. Sporting did try to push forward but were mindful of the gaps at the back. Salgaocar, led by midfielder Mackroy Peixoto, created some chances but the teams lacked sharpness upfront

The first chance for either side was in the 25th minute when Mackroy’s freekick from the left missed the target narrowly.

At the other end, Sporting Clube were edging closer to the goal. One cross from the right by Brandon Gomes created confusion inside the Salgaocar danger zone but Cajetan Fernandes and Marcus Mascarenhas both clashed, missing the chance to test the goalkeeper.

A corner kick followed from Cajetan that saw Peter Carvalho rise high and head only for the ball to be cleared on the goalline.

In the second half, Salgaocar missed another chance as a cross from Daniel Gomes saw Manuel Costa slow to react and Sporting responded with an opportunity of their own as Victorino went close.

Just when it seemed the match would be decided by the tiebreaker, Sporting scored. A corner from Assumption Soares was headed from inside a crowded goalmouth by Miranda for the only goal of the match.

Sporting were reduced to 10 men late in the game as Quan Gomes was sent off for two bookings.

AWES president Avertano Furtado, Sporting Clube de Goa president Peter Vaz along with family members of those who had awards instituted in their names gave away the prizes.

The following awards were given out: Leopoldo Fernandes trophy for runnersup – Salgaocar FC; Mauricio Pinto trophy for highest scorer – Enock Cudjoe (ONGC); Vassu Chodankar trophy for most valuable player – Mackroy Peixoto (Salgaocar); Ashok Mahambre trophy for best young player – Clive Miranda (Sporting Clube); Jaisinh Maganlal Trophy for fair play – Salgaocar FC; Jose Manuel Esteves trophy for best voluntary organiser – Conception Pereira