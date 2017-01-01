Maruti Suzuki to bring the curtains down on Swift Dzire Tour

The company will launch a second generation Swift Dzire as replacement for the outgoing tour

The Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), one of India’s leading passenger car manufacturers has decided to pull the Swift Dzire tour out of the roads by March 2017. The Swift Dzire tour will make way for the new Swift Dzire which is also expected to launch at around that time.

Launched in 2012, the Swift Dzire Tour was necessarily a downgraded or stripped down version of the old Dzire with first generation features. Further reports also state that the company will launch a second generation Swift Dzire as a replacement for the outgoing Tour version. In terms of popularity and sales, the Swift Dzire Tour had impressive numbers to show, scaling around 2,500 to 3,000 units a month. Moreover, the Tours car had reportedly grossed a sales figure of 3,017 in the month of November this year.

The stripped down first generation Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire Tour was dedicated to the corporate world of commercial passenger fleet. Owing to this, the industrial sources suggests that the company is also planning to launch another stripped down version of the current model to facilitate the taxi fleet further.

The fact that Maruti Suzuki has been facing production restraint since a long time was never hidden, which forced the company to delay the launch of the Ignis and Baleno RS models. Hence, the dead end to the production of the Tour model will further boost the production of new and popular models like Vitara Brezza., which currently have a long waiting period. Maruti Suzuki India Limited has a total strength of producing 15 lakhs units annually from its existing plants in Gurgaon and Maneswar. Moreover, the company expects to produce 10,000 units of Baleno from its new manufacturing plant Gujarat, which will function from next year onwards.