Maruti Suzuki Ignis to be launched in January

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis was originally expected to be launched in the 2016 calendar year, however, the company had to push the launch of its subcompact crossover to the next year due to overwhelming demand for existing products. Nevertheless, Maruti is now gearing up to introduce the much awaited Ignis soon and the crossover will be launched on January 13, 2017 in the country.

Showcased in India at the 2016 Auto Expo, the Ignis is the third Maruti Suzuki product to be sold via Nexa dealerships after the S-Cross and Baleno. The Nexa website has already listed the model as ‘upcoming’, without divulging anything about specifications. That said, the new Maruti Suzuki Ignis is expected to draw power from the 1.2-litre K-Series petrol and 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine options, while paired to a 5-speed manual and an automatic transmission. The model could also bring a lot of firsts in the segment.

The Ignis first made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show last year as the iM4 Compact SUV Concept and was appreciated for its smart design and the retro-inspired boxy profile. The crossover gets a smart looking front profile with the wide grille and imposing bumper, while the squared headlamps with LED DRLs and projector lights are particularly sporty. The side profile stands tall courtesy of the angular styling, and the rear gets a raked windscreen. Adding the muscular stance are the accentuated wheel arches.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis will also sport a completely new interior. Instead of reaching for existing spares from its parts bin, the Indian automaker will instead introduce a more premium cabin on the crossover with new controls, switches, knobs, steering wheel, instrument cluster, seats and much more. There will also be a touchscreen infotainment system that will come equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Expect to see the driver side airbag as standard on all models.

While Maruti hasn’t revealed its plans yet, we could see a Vitara Brezza like customisation program for the Ignis as well. In terms of pricing, the Ignis is expected to undercut the Baleno by a healthy margin and will be the new entry-level model for the Nexa dealer base with prices expect to start around Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom).