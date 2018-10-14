Maruti Suzuki begins field testing electric vehicles

Gearing up to launch electric vehicles by 2020, Maruti Suzuki has flagged-off field testing for field testing of Electric Vehicle (EV) proto-type. The prototype EVs were flagged off at the Gurugram by CV Raman, senior executive director, engineering, Maruti Suzuki. Back in September, Osamu Suzuki, chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation, had announced plans nation-wide field testing of 50 prototype electric vehicles.

The new EVs have been developed at Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan and have been built at the Gurugram facility under the Make in India initiative. It is believed that extensive real-life usage of the vehicles in multiple terrains and climatic conditions will help the company get valuable insights that will help in validation and successful launch of Electric Vehicle technology in the country. The extensive real-life usage of the vehicles in multiple terrains and climatic conditions will help the company get valuable insights that will help the company in validation and successful launch of Electric Vehicle technology in the country.

Moreover, the test results will be used by the company to gather critical inputs based on customer perspectives and will also help in creating a reliable and suitable Electric Vehicle that delights Indian customers. Carwale