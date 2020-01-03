Margao wholesale fish market to see evictions

NT NETWORK

Margao

Anguished by fish selling and other illegal business activities at Goa’s lone wholesale fish market at Margao, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday directed the MMC chief officer, the Fatorda police and SGPDA officials to evict the vendors immediately.

He said, “The wholesale fish market is meant only for wholesaling of fish. Other activities cannot be permitted here.’’

Sawant, who visited the wholesale market for the first time, heard grievances of wholesalers, ramponnkars, the contractor, who monitor the market, and the fish vendors.

Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar, Fisheries Minister Filipe Nery Rodrigues, Opposition leader Digambar Kamat, Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai and SGPDA chairman Wilfred D’Sa also accompanied Sawant during the visit.

Speaking to media persons after the visit, Sawant disclosed, “We have decided to close the wholesale fish market at 9 am. The fish vendors from the wholesale market wishing to continue selling fish will have to move to the SGPDA retail fish market. We will try to accommodate them in the retail market.”

He said the SGPDA chairman has taken the decision to accommodate them at the retail market, adding that all the vendors selling various wares along the road to the wholesale fish market will be evicted from Friday.

“I have told the MMC chief officer, the Fatorda police and the SGPDA to act jointly,’’ he said.

Sawant informed that he will hold a meeting with GSIDC officials to get details of the project for new wholesale fish market.

Accordingly, the plan will be executed, he said.

“The project will earn revenue for the government. Therefore we must give a priority to it. We have to decide on the place for setting up a fish testing lab,” he emphasised.

The proposed meeting will also be attended by officials of the GSIDC and the FDA, the local legislators





and the Fisheries Minister.

Sardesai explained to the Chief Minister that the project for the new wholesale fish market has been finalised for Rs 12 crore and with some modifications, a cold storage facility can be set up.

Sawant said the year 2020 will be a year of development and will never be a year of agitations as the Opposition sees it.

It is pertinent to note here that recently Kamat had said the year 2020 could turn out to be a year of agitation as several issues, including the Mhadei water dispute and the mining tangle, have been hanging fire a long time.