Margao traders want ‘sales’ at Ravindra Bhavan stopped

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

After raising a ruckus over exhibitions being held at SGDPA ground, the Margao New Market Traders Association has raised a strong objection to ‘exhibition cum sales’ being held at the Ravindra Bhavan.

The association members, on Monday, submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Collector and sought a stop to the exhibitions at the Ravinda Bhavan in the future.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the memorandum, the president of the association Vinod Shirodkar said the exhibitions cum sales have nothing to do with art and culture, hence holding such exhibitions at the Ravindra Bhavan makes no sense.

He said that the Deputy Collector Ajit Panchwadkar said that the onus is on the municipality not to grant permissions for the same.

He said, “We have been battling against these exhibitions and have got good support from the MLAs of both Margao and Fatorda constituencies for our cause and the fight will continue in the days to come.”

Speaking to reporters, Panchwadkar said that the market association has raised a serious concern over the exhibitions cum sales cutting into their business, especially, during the festive season, and “I feel that the concern is genuine.”

He said that “we may not be able to abolish them completely but can surely put some restrictions and this can be controlled by the municipalities.”

He said that the exhibition is for just five days but the local bodies should not forget that they still depend on local shopkeepers for revenue in form of tax or they should not collect tax from them.

He further said that daily items cannot be sold in the name of exhibitions and will take steps in this regard.