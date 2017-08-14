Margao sulabh shauchalayas in a pathetic condition

MARGAO: Margao being the commercial center has several public toilets constructed by various government agencies and are maintained by Sulabh Sauchalaya International, however the condition of some of the toilets are in a pathetic condition and are poorly maintained.

Though in some toilets there are facilities available, several people including tourists, vendors and traders are seen answering natures call outside the facility. It is pertinent to note that people are least bothered about the public movement around the market area and relieve themselves in open spaces making the place dirty and stinking.

According to sources earlier the use of urinals was free. However, it is now observed that recently Sulabh Sauchalaya has started charging for the use of the toilets. The charge levied is not only unjustified, but also an inconvenience to public due to non availability of change/coins at all times.

The common grievance of the general public is when the government collects revenue by way of Swatch Bharat cess, the levy of charges for use of urinals is unjustified.

Meanwhile former chairperson of Margao municipal council and shadow council convenor Savio Coutinho said that he has written a letter to Governor Mridula Sinha on the lack of proper toilet facilities in the state.

Coutinho said that Margao has several public toilets constructed by various government agencies and are maintained by the Sulabh Sauchalaya International, but for various reasons these toilets lie in a pitiable state.

He pointed out that a few months back, the SCM led a protest in front of a public toilet. SCM planted a coconut sapling in front of the toilet and put a challenge to the authorities by stating whether they wish to see the coconut sapling bearing fruit first, or whether the toilet will get repaired.

Coutinho strongly felt that when the government spends crores of rupees on advertisements on Swatch Bharat Abhiyan and appealing to the public to use public latrines, the government should also work out modalities with the Sulabh authorities to consider free use of urinals.

As per inquires made it is learnt that on an average a minimum number of 400 people use a single sulabh toilet facility in Margao every day. Therefore, by collecting Rs 2 per person it clearly indicates that a sort of business is conducted by levying charges for use of urinals.

As such, the huge expenditure on advertisements through high profile movie stars shall be meaningless in the absence of proper facilities, he said. Coutinho sort Governor Mridula Sinha’s help to work out modalities to provide free use of urinals not only in Margao but the entire state of Goa.