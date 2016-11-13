Margao STP to be commissioned in December, says Avertano

NT NETWORK

NAVELIM

The Minister for Fisheries Avertano Furtado on Sunday said that the Margao sewage treatment plant will be commissioned in December as it awaits electricity connection. The Minister further said that the Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar has assured to ensure speedy commencement of the plant.

Speaking to reporters after the launch of the dredging of river Sal from Davorlim to Jaknibandh, Furtado said that the two plants are ready and will be commissioned shortly after getting the electricity connection.

Furtado said that he has spoken to the Chief Minister who has assured to expedite the process. He further said that the dredging of river Sal from Varca Bridge will also be taken up shortly and the file is being processed.

He said that the river needed urgent dredging as the tributary has got buried due to dumping of garbage. He said that the work will be taken up at a cost of Rs 48 lakh and will be completed in three phases.

The locals informed the minister that farmers have been facing a lot of hardships as the river would breach and inundate fields. Furtado said that the river is virtually buried and through the process of dredging and clearing of vegetation it will be beneficial to farmers.