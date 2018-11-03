Margao shopkeeper attempts self-immolation alleging harassment by MMC staff

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

In a first ever case in the history of Margao municipal council (MMC), a shopkeeper from Arlem, Fatorda, Friday attempted to immolate himself in the MMC building, next to the chief officer’s cabin, by pouring kerosene.

The shopkeeper, Kanti Lal Lohar, alleged that he was being harassed by the municipality staff by repeatedly seizing his items displayed outside his shop.

The attempt of Lohar to commit suicide was, however, foiled by the alert MMC employees, who threw down the bottle containing kerosene and the matchbox which Lohar had removed from his pocket and held in his hands to set himself on fire.

“Today morning the MMC staff seized my items again. Last week too, the MMC had seized my items displayed outside my shop. I recovered the items after paying a fine of Rs 14,000. I don’t know why the MMC is only after me. The neighbouring shopkeepers have also displayed such items in the spaces outside their shops. Why have their items not been seized even once?” questioned Lohar, who said that presently he was staying alone in Goa.

Chaos and confusion was witnessed in the MMC building moments after the incident involving the self-immolation bid. The staff of MMC dialled 100 and sought police help. Chief officer Siddhivinayak Naik also called the cops and police personnel including police sub-inspector Sonam Verenkar detained Lohar. She later said that Lohar has been arrested following a formal complaint, which was lodged by the chief officer. Lohar has been arrested under Section 353 – preventing a government servant from discharging official duties, which is a non-bailable offence.

“We had warned him earlier not to display his items illegally in the passages. But he acted stubborn and displayed the same items again on Friday. This forced us to take action. There is no point in harassing him. Moreover, the MMC records suggest that the shop occupant has no trade licence to run the trade,” Naik said adding that such incidents will not prevent him from taking action on such illegalities.

The incident occurred around 11 am, hours after the MMC staff seized the displayed furniture items of Lohar like ladders, chairs, cloth- dryers etc worth roughly Rs 20,000. Seeing the staff seizing his items, Lohar, who has been residing in Goa since the last ten years, decided to immolate himself in the presence of the chief officer.

He visited the MMC building and waited for Naik to enter the office before attempting to immolate himself. As Naik was about to enter his cabin after visiting the washroom, Lohar removed a bottle containing kerosene from his pocket and poured the kerosene on his chest after which he removed a matchbox from his pocket to alight himself. At this moment, the peons noticed what was happening and rushed towards Lohar at once to throw away the kerosene bottle and the matchbox. In the process, some kerosene was splashed on Naik.

“This (incident) will not fear us. We will continue seizing the illegally displayed products. The traders are warned not to encroach upon the footpaths and passages,” Naik said adding that he will continue the anti-encroachment drive under police protection after the Diwali festival.