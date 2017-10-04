Margao SGPDA fish market to get a facelift

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

The Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai, on Tuesday, said the SGPDA fish market will be redesigned and provided a new look before the Liberation Day.

“There is a news in the national dailies that I am banning Lamanis from selling fish at the wholesale fish market. It is not correct. I am not a racist nor I am against a particular community, but I am against the retail sale of fish at the wholesale fish market. My intentions are clear. I have visited both – wholesale fish market and retail fish market, and am upset at the retail sale of the fish at the wholesale fish market. I have ordered to clear the mess immediately. I told them that the police will seize their fish baskets and they will be arrested if they continue selling fish here,” he said.

Upset over haphazard parking, Sardesai ordered the traffic police to create awareness on ‘no parking’ areas at the wholesale fish market for a week, before issuing challans to the offendors.

At the retail fish market area, the president of the Fish Vendors Association, Felix Gonsalves informed the Minister that they themselves have vacated the passages occupied earlier for selling fish.

“We have taken the initiative and decided to co-operate with the government to resolve the long pending issue. If the retail fish selling is stopped at the wholesale fish market, we have assured to clear the passages, and we did it. It is now up to the government to fullfil our demands,’’ said Gonsalves.

Speaking to the media, after his visit to the markets, Sardesai said that he has assured the retail fish sellers of supplying electricity and renovating the gutters to get rid of the stink.

Commenting on the waste disposal, Sardesai said that Claudio Alvares has taken the responsibility for it.

He said that very soon he would try to bring in new technology to recycle the thermacol used for fish transportation.

Speaking on the wholesale fish market, Sardesai said that it will not be given to the federation instead it will be maintained by the SGPDA.