Modgaokars are now facing new troubles. A sewage chamber in the middle of Margao city is overflowing for the past six days.

Ironically it is opposite the Margao Municipal Council building. But still no action is being taken. Here’s more.

Locals said that the sewage chambers in Margao city were recently connected to the main lines. Now, the pipes are choked up and sewage is overflowing from the chambers.