Margao SC lift Cavelossim Panchayat Cup

CAVELOSSIM

Margao SC defeated Navelim Sporting by 4-3 via tie breaker to lift the Cavelossim Panchayat Cup for the first time which was organised by Santa Cruz Club of Cavelossim and played at Fr Druston and Wellington ground Cavelossim.

Margao mounted the pressure at the word go through their striker Francis Andrade missed an easy chance to give a lead. A counter attack by Navelim’s Jason Martins was beautifully intercepted by Margao keeper Swizel Pereira. At half time the score was 0-0.

In the second half both the teams tried to score but the strikers muffed some easy chances to break the stalemate leading to a goalless draw at full time.

In the tie breaker Valito, Samson, Edgar and Francis scored for Margao while Climax, Aulon, and Preston scored for Navelim.

Chief guest at the function, Churchill Alemao, promised to fullfill all the promises made to all the Goan clubs who overwhelmingly supported him during the election of GFA. He later gave away the trophy and cash prize of Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000 to the winners and runners up respectively. Dionizio Dias Sarpanch and President of the club welcomed the guests and promised to whole heartedly support the club in all its endeavours.

The following individual prizes were awarded post match: Best goalkeeper- Swizel Pereira Margao, Best Middfielder: Velton D’Sousa, Margao, Best Defender – Joseph Gomes of Navelim, Emerging player – Travis Souza of Navelim Sporting, First scorer – Climax Lawrence of Navelim.

Viriato Mendes, Secretary, proposed a vote of thanks while Francis Rodrigues, Treasure, compred the function along with John Fernandes.