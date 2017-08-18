Margao resident gets ‘shock’ on receiving `44.85-lakh power bill

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

A resident of Gogol in Margao Piedade Borges got the shock of his life on Friday when he received his electricity bill amounting to over Rs 44 lakh for a period of only 36 days.

The power department at Aquem had issued the bill as a domestic bill for the period from June 6, 2017 to July 12, 2017. The bill indicated that the consumer had consumed 9,99,184 units.

Borges had paid his previous electricity bill, which amounted to Rs 4,073 and the one previous to it was for a little over Rs 2,000.

“I was shocked to receive the bill amounting to Rs 44,85,289 for a period of 36 days. This has disturbed me a lot. I do not know what to say and what to do about it. The last date to pay the bill is August 30,” said a visibly upset Borges.

The bill displays the energy charges as Rs 35,96,378, FPPCA or fuel power purchase and cost adjustment charges as Rs 6,89,05 and electricity duty as Rs 1,99,836.

The issue of the extraordinary bill amount was brought to the notice of the media by social worker Camilo Barretto. “The meter readers appointed by the government are not well-educated. I think it’s their fault,” said Barretto. Minister for Power Pandurang Madkaikar should act against the ones responsible for this, he said.

When concerned engineer of the electricity department A Sawant was contacted, he said, “The mistake may have occurred while effecting entry into the newly introduced computer system. If the party comes here, we can correct it,” he said. He, however, had nothing to say when pointed out that such ‘mistakes’ inconvenience consumers.