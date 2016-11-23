Margao municipal employees union sets 8-day ultimatum to fulfill demands

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Accusing the Margao Municipal Council (MMC) of purposely causing delay in fulfilling their genuine demands, Margao municipal employees’ union has issued an eight-day ultimatum to the chief officer and chairperson of the civic body to resolve their issues or else they would go on an indefinite strike.

Speaking to media persons after holding a meeting in the MMC garden during lunch time, Margao municipal employees’ union president Anil Shirodkar claimed that the MMC employees are not paid as per their grades though daily wage workers toil hard to collect stinking garbage and have not yet been regularised but only given tall assurances. He said, “Files pertaining to the departmental promotion are held up. If the MMC chief officer and chairperson do not fulfill our demands within eight days, we will hold indefinite strike in protest.”

Blaming the administration section of the civic body, Shirodkar recalled, “Two months back, we held a meeting with the Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza, who is the also the Urban Development Minister and apprised him about our difficulties. He assured us that he would regularise daily wage workers since they are doing an important job of garbage collection. But sadly, the administration office failed to submit the list till date.”

Shirodkar informed that the workers have not yet received salary of the month of October adding, “Ill treatment is being meted out to workers despite the hard work we do for the town and its cleanliness. We will hold an agitation after eight days if the MMC office does not pay heed to our demands.”