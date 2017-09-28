Margao labourer murder: police arrest accused

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Police on Thursday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a labourer at Ravanfond in Margao.

The name of the main accused is Fayaz Khatib, while the person who provided the country-made pistol to the accused has been identified by the police as Akbar Shaikh.

Fayaz, who had been to Betim at his in-law’s place, was apprehended by the Porvorim police after they received a tip-off and handed over to the Margao police, while Akbar was

arrested by the Margao police.

It may be noted that 37-year-old Fayaz had shot dead his friend and labourer Abdul Kadar using a country-made pistol in a bar at Shantinagar, Ravanfond in Margao on Tuesday. The crime was committed when both, Fayaz and Abdul were in an inebriated state.

According to police sources, the accused Fayaz had met Akbar a few days back and Akbar had handed over a country-made pistol to Fayaz and asked him to sell it for Rs 85,000. Fayaz, however, used the weapon to shoot his friend Abdul dead. Investigation has also revealed that the accused had met Akbar and handed over the pistol to him after committing the murder.

During the course of investigation, police summoned Akbar for interrogation and he revealed the facts to the cops.