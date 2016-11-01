Margao fire hydrant system not ‘fired-up’

BY JOAO SOUSA M | NT

MARGAO: The fire hydrant system in Margao is not functional, and a proposal to construct a 75 cubic-metre capacity overhead water tank to supply water to the system is also making a very slow progress.

A source at Margao’s Fire Station, requesting anonymity, informed that the fire hydrant system is not functional, and also there is no water supply to the system.

The source said that five fire hydrants are not in a working condition while the two which are in the vicinity of the old fire station are in a working condition but there is no water supply to them.

The source said that the Fire Station had proposed an overhead water tank at the Gandhi market, with a capacity of 100 cubic metre, so as to be able to discharge 1800 litres of water per minute to tackle any eventuality of fire outbreak in Margao, in October 2015, however, the Margao Municipality suggested to have a 75 cubic metre tank citing that there is a shortage of land.

That apart, the source said that there has been a little progress on the proposals which included setting up of landing valve near the seven gates of the new market with hose boxes, two delivery hose pipes, portable fire extinguishers, and directional fire exit signs at every building besides maintaining easy excess to the new market and Gandhi market. It was also proposed to keep the fire hydrant sites free from encroachments.

When contacted, the divisional head Gill Souza informed that the hydrant system forms the fundamental of safety of any town and city incase of a fire disaster.

Souza said that the Margao markets are highly congested and if there is a fire the hydrant system has to provide water for dousing of the fire as there is no time to wait for the fire tenders to refill.

He said the fire will destroy everything, and added that Margao remains vulnerable despite many shops complying with fire safety norms but most of the shops are using old systems which need to be upgraded.