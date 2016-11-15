Wednesday , 16 November 2016
Margao councillors seek hike in honorarium

Posted by: nt November 16, 2016 in Goa News

MARGAO: The Margao Municipal Council (MMC) resolved to demand hike in honorarium of chairperson (to Rs 30,000) and that of councillors (to  Rs 25,000).

This resolution was passed at the special meeting of the council held on Tuesday.

The proposal was tabled by the BJP-backed councillor  Rupesh Mahatme and all unanimously agreed to it.

Presently, each councillor  gets  Rs 8,000 and chairperson Rs 9500.

“The demands of the citizens from the councillors have increased many folds.  Expectations for sponsorship have gone up. Every day we require  nearly Rs 1,000 to spend on sponsorship and other needs. I, therefore,  propose  that the councillors’  honorarium be increased to Rs 25, 000 and for chairperson  Rs 30,000,”he said when the point on the agenda came  up for discussion.

Chief officer Y B Tavde informed that the deputy chief minister had agreed to increase the honorarium of the councillors and chairpersons  and the assurance was given in the House.

During a recent meeting with the chief officers and the chairpersons of the municipalities, the  Deputy Chief Minister, who is also  the  Urban Development Minister, agreed to increase it  and hence sought a resolution from the MMC as the chairperson  of the Margao Municipal Council did not attend it.

When asked whether they expect the honorarium to be hiked before the forthcoming election, Prabhudesai answered in negative.

“We have passed the resolution since it was demanded,” she added.

The MMC also resolved to invite the tenders  for  collection of  fees (sopo) from the vendors during the  Margao church feast fair scheduled on December 8.

“It was resolved to collect 10 per cent more from the successful bidder as taxes. The bidder also needs to pay the SGPDA fees for the usage of their land. The bid will start from  Rs 17. 5 lakh,” she said.

It was also resolved to demand details of the  location in case any applicant desires to display the banners and seeks  MMC  permissions for it. The council  suggested that the applicant has to  display the serial number of the banners besides  licence number provided by the  civic body.

The  council also  discussed the issue of the exhibition venues and  permission for it.

It was suggested that  the MMC  should  continue giving  permission for exhibition cum sales at any location provided the applicant  completes the required process.

