Margao councillors seek hike in honorarium

MARGAO: The Margao Municipal Council (MMC) resolved to demand hike in honorarium of chairperson (to Rs 30,000) and that of councillors (to Rs 25,000).

This resolution was passed at the special meeting of the council held on Tuesday.

The proposal was tabled by the BJP-backed councillor Rupesh Mahatme and all unanimously agreed to it.

Presently, each councillor gets Rs 8,000 and chairperson Rs 9500.

“The demands of the citizens from the councillors have increased many folds. Expectations for sponsorship have gone up. Every day we require nearly Rs 1,000 to spend on sponsorship and other needs. I, therefore, propose that the councillors’ honorarium be increased to Rs 25, 000 and for chairperson Rs 30,000,”he said when the point on the agenda came up for discussion.

Chief officer Y B Tavde informed that the deputy chief minister had agreed to increase the honorarium of the councillors and chairpersons and the assurance was given in the House.

During a recent meeting with the chief officers and the chairpersons of the municipalities, the Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the Urban Development Minister, agreed to increase it and hence sought a resolution from the MMC as the chairperson of the Margao Municipal Council did not attend it.

When asked whether they expect the honorarium to be hiked before the forthcoming election, Prabhudesai answered in negative.

“We have passed the resolution since it was demanded,” she added.

The MMC also resolved to invite the tenders for collection of fees (sopo) from the vendors during the Margao church feast fair scheduled on December 8.

“It was resolved to collect 10 per cent more from the successful bidder as taxes. The bidder also needs to pay the SGPDA fees for the usage of their land. The bid will start from Rs 17. 5 lakh,” she said.

It was also resolved to demand details of the location in case any applicant desires to display the banners and seeks MMC permissions for it. The council suggested that the applicant has to display the serial number of the banners besides licence number provided by the civic body.

The council also discussed the issue of the exhibition venues and permission for it.

It was suggested that the MMC should continue giving permission for exhibition cum sales at any location provided the applicant completes the required process.